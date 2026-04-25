India's 2027 census to include tech upgrade, minimum 33 questions
India
India's next census is set for 2027, and it's getting a tech upgrade.
This time, you'll see at least 33 questions covering everything from what grains your family eats to how you cook and where your water comes from.
Census offers online self-enumeration option
Besides the usual questions about your home and who lives there, census 2027 asks about internet access, vehicles, and even details like LPG or PNG gas connections.
For the first time, there's also an online self-enumeration option, meaning you can fill in your household information yourself through a web portal before survey teams visit.
It's all about making things quicker, more accurate, and a bit easier for everyone involved.