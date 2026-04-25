India's 2027 census to include tech upgrade, minimum 33 questions

Census offers online self-enumeration option

Besides the usual questions about your home and who lives there, census 2027 asks about internet access, vehicles, and even details like LPG or PNG gas connections.

For the first time, there's also an online self-enumeration option, meaning you can fill in your household information yourself through a web portal before survey teams visit.

It's all about making things quicker, more accurate, and a bit easier for everyone involved.