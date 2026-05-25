India's 4th fuel-price rise in 10 days amid global-supply issues

State taxes widen fuel price gaps

Right now, opposition-ruled states are seeing the steepest rates: petrol in Telangana is at ₹118.3 per liter, Kerala at ₹114.9, and Karnataka not far behind.

Diesel is also pricier in these states because of higher local taxes.

Meanwhile, BJP-ruled states like Gujarat and Haryana have kept petrol closer to ₹102 per liter by charging lower taxes, so where you fill up makes a big difference to your wallet.