India's 4th fuel-price rise in 10 days amid global-supply issues
India
Fuel prices in India just went up for the fourth time in 10 days, thanks to global oil supply issues.
While the central government sets a base price, what you pay at the pump really depends on state taxes, so prices can vary a lot depending on where you live.
State taxes widen fuel price gaps
Right now, opposition-ruled states are seeing the steepest rates: petrol in Telangana is at ₹118.3 per liter, Kerala at ₹114.9, and Karnataka not far behind.
Diesel is also pricier in these states because of higher local taxes.
Meanwhile, BJP-ruled states like Gujarat and Haryana have kept petrol closer to ₹102 per liter by charging lower taxes, so where you fill up makes a big difference to your wallet.