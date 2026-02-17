India's AI Impact Summit 2026: Cyber threats ramp up defenses

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening February 16-20, with Prime Minister Modi kicking things off. Attendees are coming together to talk all things AI—but this year, cyber threats have pushed organizers to ramp up their defenses.

What to expect at the summit Expect leaders from industry and academia.

The summit will include discussions on AI-related topics.

Organizers are especially worried about deepfakes and malware attacks There are real concerns about deepfakes spreading online, malware targeting websites, session hijacks during events—even fake WiFi networks and ransomware attacks.

Organizers are also watching out for DDoS attacks and infected USB drives that could mess with devices.