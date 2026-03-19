India's AI workforce expected to expand in the coming years
India now has about 16% of the world's AI professionals, around 600,000 to 650,000 people.
And that number is expected to expand in the coming years, thanks to a booming tech scene and a projected growth rate of 15% each year.
Generative AI's impact on employability
AI tools are everywhere in IT and gig work: more than 40% use them for things like automation and analytics, with more than 90% tapping into generative AI.
This surge has nudged employability rates up, and for the first time, women have edged out men in job readiness: 54% to 51.5%.
AI in hiring and future workforce trends
About 70% of IT firms and one-half of BFSI companies now use AI-driven hiring.
Looking ahead, sectors like tech, finance, manufacturing, renewables, and healthcare plan to ramp up hiring in the coming years.
India's growing AI talent could influence its role in the global job market in the coming years.