India's air pollution linked to nearly 4 lives every minute
Delhi's air is in serious trouble: air pollution is now linked to nearly four lives every minute in India, adding up to over 2 million lives lost each year.
On November 4, 2026, Delhi's Air Quality Index hit 377 ("very poor"), showing just how tough things have gotten for everyone breathing the city's air.
Experts urge action on Delhi pollution
This isn't just about smoggy skies: over 20 monitoring stations in Delhi reported "severe" air quality as winter set in, putting kids and older folks especially at risk.
The economic hit is huge too: a 2020 analysis found that pollution drains $3.5 billion in the first half of 2020 alone from Delhi's economy through health expenses and lost productivity.
Experts say urgent action against vehicle emissions, construction dust, and crop burning is the only way forward.