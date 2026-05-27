India's AMCA prototype due 2029, IAF plans 7 squadrons

AMCA to use GE F414 engine

The first AMCA prototype is expected to be initially powered by the GE F414 engine, giving it some serious tech muscle.

Private companies Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Forge are among the contenders, while HAL has been kept out of the process.

Tata's experience building C-295 planes in Gujarat could give them an edge as teams work with government agencies to develop five prototypes, with the first prototype expected to roll out by 2029.