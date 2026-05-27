India's AMCA prototype due 2029, IAF plans 7 squadrons
India is gearing up for its own medium-weight deep-penetration fighter, the AMCA.
The first prototype should be ready by 2029, kicking off a big test phase before full production starts in 2035.
The Indian Air Force plans to add seven squadrons of these jets, aiming to seriously boost its air power.
AMCA to use GE F414 engine
The first AMCA prototype is expected to be initially powered by the GE F414 engine, giving it some serious tech muscle.
Private companies Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Forge are among the contenders, while HAL has been kept out of the process.
Tata's experience building C-295 planes in Gujarat could give them an edge as teams work with government agencies to develop five prototypes, with the first prototype expected to roll out by 2029.