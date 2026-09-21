India's Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth completes Russia visit
India's Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth just wrapped up a three-day trip to Russia (September 16-18) aimed at making India-Russia defense ties even stronger.
He met top Russian military leaders, including the deputy defense minister, and the visit underscored the enduring bonds of friendship, trust, and military diplomacy between India and Russia, while reinforcing the commitment of both nations toward deeper defense cooperation and continued exchange of expertise.
General Dhiraj Seth tours Russian bases
Gen. Seth toured key Russian military bases and got a closer look at how they train and educate their troops.
The Indian Army called the visit a big step in sharing expertise and building deeper cooperation, especially important as countries team up to tackle today's global security challenges together.