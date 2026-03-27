India's big reservoirs at 46.5% capacity threaten next crop cycles
India
India's big reservoirs are now less than half full, just 46.5% of their total capacity, raising real concerns for the next crop cycles.
While that's a slight step up from last year, experts warn it may not be enough if El Nino brings a weak monsoon.
India's regional water gaps, fertilizer rise
Water shortages aren't the same everywhere: western India is doing okay at 60%, but southern and eastern regions are struggling, with West Bengal at just 25%.
To make things trickier, fertilizer prices keep climbing, so farmers might cut back, potentially shrinking harvests and nudging food prices higher if rains don't deliver.