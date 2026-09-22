India's CDSCO warns against self-medication with painkillers and antibiotics
India
India's top drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), just put out a warning against popping painkillers or antibiotics on your own.
Turns out, using these medications without a doctor's advice, especially for things like colds, can actually harm your kidneys over time.
Self-medicating is pretty common here, but it's riskier than most people think.
Doctors warn, CDSCO urges prescription compliance
Doctors like Dr. Sudhir Kumar from Apollo Hospitals say misusing these drugs can seriously damage your kidneys and liver.
The CDSCO now wants doctors to only prescribe them when truly needed and is reminding pharmacists to stick to prescription rules.
This crackdown also aims to fight antibiotic resistance, which is becoming a big problem in India.