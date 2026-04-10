India's Census 2027 introduces online self-enumeration for over 5.72L households
India
India's Census 2027 is getting a tech upgrade: over 5.72 lakh households have already self-enumerated online since the portal opened on April 1.
This new digital option, available in select states and union territories, lets people submit their census details from home, making the process quicker and more convenient.
Census houselisting operations begin April 16
The census has two stages: first up is Houselisting Operations (HLO), starting April 16 in eight regions like New Delhi's NDMC and cantonment areas.
Enumerators will use a special app to collect information through 33 questions covering homes and demographics.
The main population census in 2027 will be fully digital for the first time ever.