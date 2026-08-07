India's Chief Justice Surya Kant: tech widens access, humans essential
India
India's Chief Justice Surya Kant says tech is making courts more accessible, but human judgment still matters most.
At a recent event, he called court digitization a "digital justice ecosystem," and while he sees AI as helpful in speeding up processes, he believes qualities like wisdom and empathy can't be replaced by machines.
Surya Kant: online hearings and e-filing
Kant explained how new tools let people track cases online and attend virtual hearings, cutting costs. But he reminded everyone that real justice needs human understanding.
Globally, courts are also experimenting with e-filing, while Zambia is taking steps toward the digitisation of court records and virtual testimony to modernize, showing tech is changing things everywhere, but people remain essential.