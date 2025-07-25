India's coal production to hit 1.11B tons by 2025

Overall demand still rising, especially for industrial use

Early monsoon rains and more wind, solar, and hydropower meant India needed less coal for electricity in early 2025—a small dip of about 2%.

But industries like steel are still hungry for coal, pushing industrial use up by 6%.

Even with renewables growing fast, over half of India's electricity still comes from coal—so while things are shifting, it's not a total energy makeover just yet.