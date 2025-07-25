India's coal production to hit 1.11B tons by 2025
India's thermal coal production is on track to hit 1.11 billion tons by 2025—enough to cover the country's needs and then some.
With supply outpacing demand, India will cut back big on coal imports, which means less global coal trading and prices dropping to around $100 per ton.
The International Energy Agency says this shift is a major reason for the changing global market.
Overall demand still rising, especially for industrial use
Early monsoon rains and more wind, solar, and hydropower meant India needed less coal for electricity in early 2025—a small dip of about 2%.
But industries like steel are still hungry for coal, pushing industrial use up by 6%.
Even with renewables growing fast, over half of India's electricity still comes from coal—so while things are shifting, it's not a total energy makeover just yet.