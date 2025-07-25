Bengaluru man held for murdering pregnant wife, hiding body
In Bengaluru, 20-year-old Shivam was arrested for allegedly murdering his 22-year-old wife Sumana, who was three months pregnant.
The couple had married against their families' wishes just six months ago.
After a heated argument on Monday night, Shivam reportedly assaulted Sumana; the next morning, he found her unresponsive but didn't call for help.
Instead, he left for work and returned, staying in the house with her body for two days.
Neighbors noticed a foul smell
The situation came to light when neighbors noticed a foul smell and alerted police.
Officers found Sumana's body on the floor with blood from her nose but no other major injuries.
Shivam was taken into custody on July 24, 2025, after a brief search.
Police have filed a murder case and are still investigating what exactly happened and why.
