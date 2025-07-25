Bengaluru man held for murdering pregnant wife, hiding body India Jul 25, 2025

In Bengaluru, 20-year-old Shivam was arrested for allegedly murdering his 22-year-old wife Sumana, who was three months pregnant.

The couple had married against their families' wishes just six months ago.

After a heated argument on Monday night, Shivam reportedly assaulted Sumana; the next morning, he found her unresponsive but didn't call for help.

Instead, he left for work and returned, staying in the house with her body for two days.