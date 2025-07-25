BJP leader's son murdered in Haryana, family alleges professional rivalry
Vikas Sharma, 30, son of former BJP mandal president Shiv Kumar Sharma, was murdered late Thursday night near his home in Safidon, Haryana.
He was returning home with his brother-in-law and a doctor friend when unidentified attackers stopped their car and stabbed them.
Vikas ran a private clinic but wasn't a doctor.
Body won't be cremated until arrests are made
Vikas died at the hospital from multiple stab wounds, while his two companions are recovering.
The family believes the attack may be linked to professional rivalry and is refusing to claim his body until arrests are made.
They've given police 24 hours to act or they'll protest publicly.
Vikas's father questioned how safe anyone is if such an attack can happen, while police say they're reviewing CCTV footage and have formed special teams for the case.