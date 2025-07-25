Next Article
Indian students heading to these countries instead of Canada
This year, fewer Indian students are heading abroad overall—and those who do are choosing places like Bangladesh and Uzbekistan over the usual favorites.
Numbers dropped from 8.92 lakh in 2023 to 7.59 lakh in 2024, with Canada seeing the steepest decline due to ongoing diplomatic issues.
Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Russia are the big winners
Rising tuition fees and tricky visa rules have pushed many students toward more affordable countries.
Bangladesh saw its Indian student numbers jump to over 29,000 this year, while Uzbekistan and Russia also gained popularity thanks to lower costs and simpler paperwork.
More students now see these options as smart alternatives when traditional destinations get complicated.