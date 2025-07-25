Next Article
Karnataka: Men assault petrol pump staff for refusing to serve
A group of men in Karnataka's Herur village assaulted petrol pump staff after being refused fuel for smoking at the station.
The staff had asked them not to smoke for safety reasons, but things got heated and turned physical, all caught on CCTV.
CCTV footage helps police identify accused
The men—Yuvraj, Darshan, Manjunath, and Hitesh—ignored warnings and kept smoking, so the staff denied them service.
In response, Hitesh attacked a worker with a chair.
The injured employee reported it to police, and clear CCTV footage helped officers quickly identify and arrest all four involved.