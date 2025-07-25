Savarkar remarks case: SC pauses proceedings against Rahul Gandhi again
The Supreme Court has hit pause again on the criminal case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 2022 comments about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
The justices will revisit the matter in four weeks, after hearing both sides' arguments.
The case started after complaints that Gandhi's speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Akola was stirring up division.
Lucknow court summoned Gandhi
A Lucknow court summoned Gandhi over these remarks, and the Allahabad High Court didn't stop the case.
The Uttar Pradesh government argued that his words were meant to spread hate and create rifts among people.
'Irresponsible comments': SC on Gandhi's speech
Earlier this year, while putting a hold on the summons, the Supreme Court called Gandhi's comments "irresponsible" and reminded everyone that mocking freedom fighters could have serious consequences.
On April 25, they extended their stay but made it clear they weren't happy with how he spoke about freedom fighters.