Savarkar remarks case: SC pauses proceedings against Rahul Gandhi again India Jul 25, 2025

The Supreme Court has hit pause again on the criminal case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 2022 comments about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The justices will revisit the matter in four weeks, after hearing both sides' arguments.

The case started after complaints that Gandhi's speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Akola was stirring up division.