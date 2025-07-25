India to buy NETRA planes, Tejas jets in ₹87K crore deal India Jul 25, 2025

India is ramping up its Air Force game by fast-tracking two massive defense deals worth ₹87,000 crore.

One brings in the new NETRA Mk-II surveillance planes, and the other adds 97 more Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets.

This push comes as security tensions rise in the region, especially with China supporting Pakistan.