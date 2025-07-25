India to buy NETRA planes, Tejas jets in ₹87K crore deal
India is ramping up its Air Force game by fast-tracking two massive defense deals worth ₹87,000 crore.
One brings in the new NETRA Mk-II surveillance planes, and the other adds 97 more Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets.
This push comes as security tensions rise in the region, especially with China supporting Pakistan.
NETRA Mk-II project and new Tejas jets
The NETRA Mk-II project will turn six Airbus A321s into high-tech airborne radars made in India.
Meanwhile, those new Tejas jets—built by HAL—will finally retire the old MiG-21s and boost squadron strength.
Both moves fit India's Atmanirbhar Bharat goal: making more at home and relying less on imports.
India wants to stay prepared and self-reliant
These upgrades aren't just about shiny new tech—they're part of a bigger plan to modernize while supporting Indian manufacturing.
With a focus on homegrown gear, it's clear India wants to stay prepared and self-reliant for whatever comes next.