Amarnath yatra: 2,896 pilgrims leave for shrine from Jammu

Pilgrims chose between two paths: about 790 took the steeper but shorter Baltal route (14km), while over 2,100 went for the longer Pahalgam trek (48km). Both trails are classic ways to reach the famous cave shrine.

Over 1.36 lakh devotees have visited shrine so far

Since July began, 136,774 people have joined the pilgrimage to see the natural ice lingam inside the cave.

The yatra is open to anyone aged 13 to 70, with a daily limit of around 15,000 participants.

It all ends on August 9—which lines up with Raksha Bandhan this year.