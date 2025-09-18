Chartbuster incoming: Shahid-Kriti to shoot 'Cocktail 2' song in Sicily

The much-awaited sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail has officially gone on floors. Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor , Kriti Sanon , and Rashmika Mandanna , started filming earlier this week. The production team has now moved to Italy , with Kapoor and Sanon spotted walking around the city in new photos. Now, the latest update is that the makers are planning to shoot a grand song sequence at some of the most iconic locations in Sicily.

Production details Makers are aiming for a visually stunning number A source close to the production told Mid Day, "The idea is to not only create a visually stunning number with Shahid and Kriti but also match the freshness of the original Cocktail. The song is likely to be shot in the last week of September." The Sicily schedule will last for around a month, during which director Homi Adajania has planned important scenes set on the beaches of this Mediterranean island.

Filming locations Team will return to Mumbai next month The first major schedule of Cocktail 2 is currently underway in Italy. The team will head back to Mumbai next month after wrapping up this leg of filming. To keep the momentum going for its expected 2026 release, the second schedule will begin after Diwali. The sequel's international setting and star-studded ensemble are generating buzz among fans.