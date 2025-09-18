Google AI beats world's best coders at 'Olympics of programming'

Google 's Gemini AI has achieved an unprecedented victory, securing a gold medal at the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals. This landmark win marks the first time a non-human entity has triumphed in the prestigious competition, widely regarded as the "Olympics of competitive programming." The AI system, operating with astounding speed and precision, solved a series of complex algorithmic problems with innovative solutions, outperforming every one of the world's top human teams.

Competition details ICPC is a global competition The ICPC is a global competition where college students tackle complex coding and algorithmic puzzles over five hours. Google entered Gemini 2.5 Deep Think into the contest, giving human competitors a 10-minute head start before it started "thinking." The AI model was connected to an ICPC-approved remote online environment for this purpose.

AI achievement Gemini didn't require a new model for the ICPC Gemini 2.5 didn't require a new model for the ICPC, as it was the same general model seen in other Gemini applications. However, it was "enhanced" to churn through thinking tokens during the five-hour competition. By the end of this period, Gemini had solved 10 out of 12 problems correctly, earning a gold medal. Out of the 139 human teams that participated, only four managed the same feat.

AI efficiency Gemini solved 8 problems in 45 minutes Gemini quickly climbed the leaderboards by solving eight problems correctly in just 45 minutes. By the end of the five-hour competition, it had solved 10 problems correctly, finishing second among university teams. You can check all of Gemini's solutions on GitHub, with Problem C being particularly impressive as it was a multi-dimensional optimization problem related to fictional "flubber" storage and drainage rates that stumped every human team.