India's coal stocks down 66.1% April-September, steepest 4-year drop
India
India's coal stocks have taken a sharp hit this year, dropping by 66.1% between April and September, the steepest depletion recorded in the last four years.
Stocks fell from 54.9 million tons at the beginning of April 2026 to 18.6 million tons at the end of September, much higher than the drops seen in the last three years.
India coal-powered generation 1,281 bu FY26
Even with less coal on hand, coal-based power is still doing most of the heavy lifting for India's electricity needs.
By the end of FY26, coal-powered generation rose to 1,281 BU in FY26, way ahead of solar and wind, which are growing but still far behind.
This heavy reliance on coal keeps the lights on but also raises questions about how sustainable and eco-friendly India's energy future will be.