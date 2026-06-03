India's crude and LPG imports recover in May 2026
After a shaky couple of months caused by conflicts in West Asia, India's crude oil and LPG imports saw a solid recovery in May 2026.
Crude oil shipments climbed from 4.5 to 4.9 million barrels per day, though still not quite back to February's peak.
For LPG (think cooking gas), imports from West Asia dropped, but India made up for it with more supplies from the US and boosted domestic production, keeping kitchens running smoothly.
Russia remained India's top oil supplier
Russia held its spot as India's main crude oil supplier in May, thanks to better prices and easier logistics while Iraq and Kuwait had supply hiccups.
The U.A.E. was India's second-largest oil supplier in May, followed by Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Venezuela, showing how India is mixing up its energy sources to keep things steady.