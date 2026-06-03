India's crude and LPG imports recover in May 2026 India Jun 03, 2026

After a shaky couple of months caused by conflicts in West Asia, India's crude oil and LPG imports saw a solid recovery in May 2026.

Crude oil shipments climbed from 4.5 to 4.9 million barrels per day, though still not quite back to February's peak.

For LPG (think cooking gas), imports from West Asia dropped, but India made up for it with more supplies from the US and boosted domestic production, keeping kitchens running smoothly.