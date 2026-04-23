India's crude output falls 11th year as imports reach 89%
India
India's crude oil production has dropped for the 11th year in a row, with 2025-26 seeing another 2.5% dip to just 28 million metric tons.
This ongoing slide means the country now relies on imports for a whopping 89% of its crude oil and over half its natural gas.
India's oil fields drying, majors absent
India's older oil fields are running dry, and there have not been any major new discoveries lately.
Even though the government has rolled out reforms to attract global players, like easier approvals and better data access, big international companies have not really jumped in, leaving public sector firms to do most of the heavy lifting.