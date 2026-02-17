India's data centers could soon consume a 3rd of local electricity India Feb 17, 2026

India's data center scene is booming, and it's putting serious pressure on the country's power grid.

By 2030, these tech hubs could use up to a third of the local electricity in some regions—way up from today.

Industry demand for power is expected to rise sharply, with some locations already using about 15% of local grid capacity and projected to reach roughly 30-35% by 2030, raising big questions about how India will keep all that energy flowing.