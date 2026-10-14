India's data centers may use 1-2% electricity, Abhay Karandikar says
India's data centers are about to get a major power upgrade, with data centers currently accounting for around 0.5% of the nation's total electricity use and may reach 1-2% in the next decade, thanks to booming digital growth and AI.
NITI Aayog Member Abhay Karandikar shared this update while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event to release the Data Centre Set-Up Evaluation Framework Report.
India plans renewables, considers nuclear power
To keep up with all that demand, India is planning more renewable energy and potentially nuclear power.
Data centers, currently clustered in Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR, could extend to cities like Lucknow and Bengaluru.
Plus, there is talk of preparing for 6G networks and maybe even letting foreign satellite companies help boost broadband, while protecting national interests.