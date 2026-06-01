India's Department of Fertilizers cuts kharif demand amid El Nino
India
India's Department of Fertilizers just cut its fertilizer demand estimates for the Kharif season, thanks to concerns about El Nino messing with crop patterns.
After states predicted they'd need less, the numbers dropped to 190 lakh metric tons (LMT) for urea and 60 LMT for DAP, down from earlier forecasts.
India's urea and DAP production rises
Even though global urea prices more than doubled this year, India's own production of both urea and DAP has actually topped last year's output.
Officials say this boost helps keep supplies steady for farmers and makes sure the country isn't too shaken by wild swings in global markets.