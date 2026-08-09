India's DGCA flagged 889 serious technical flight defects in 2025
India
India's aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, flagged 889 serious technical defects in flights in 2025, a sharp rise from 692 in 2024 and way up from previous years.
This data came out after a parliamentary question on August 6.
Basically, more planes had issues than before, raising some eyebrows about safety.
DGCA stepped up inspections and enforcement
To keep things safe, the DGCA has ramped up checks: think more audits, surprise inspections (even at night), and special reviews of airlines and MRO operators.
In 2025 alone, they took action against airlines and MRO operators 42 times for safety lapses (up from just 31 in 2024).
The agency says it's sticking to strict safety rules to protect passengers and keep flights running smoothly.