India's DGCA issues VVIP flight safety rules after January crash
India
India's aviation authority (DGCA) just dropped fresh safety guidelines for flights carrying top politicians like chief ministers and central ministers.
This comes after a tragic crash in January.
The focus is now on following strict protocols, especially for flights using smaller airstrips and temporary helipads.
DGCA urges operators to follow instructions
The new rules are all about preventing accidents, which often happen when instructions aren't followed (something that spikes during election season).
DGCA issued guidelines aimed at improving safety for VVIP flights, emphasizing adherence to instructions and adequate safety measures.
DGCA urged operators to ensure the highest standards of safety for such operations.