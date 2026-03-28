India's DGCA tightens VVIP flight rules after Ajit Pawar crash

DGCA mandates twin-engine planes, landing NOCs

Only well-maintained aircraft with experienced pilots will fly VVIPs, and every flight must use twin-engine planes with at least two crew members.

Pilots have to check helipads and airstrips a day before takeoff, while district/local authorities must issue landing permissions or no-objection certificates and provide or facilitate information on security, fire and rescue arrangements.

The goal: make sure everyone on board stays safe: no shortcuts allowed.