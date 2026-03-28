India's DGCA tightens VVIP flight rules after Ajit Pawar crash
After Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's small-plane crash in January 2026, India's aviation authority (DGCA) has introduced stricter rules for VVIP flights.
Now, pilots can refuse to fly if they feel safety is at risk, and any last-minute changes to flight plans need proper management approval: no more on-the-spot VIP requests.
DGCA mandates twin-engine planes, landing NOCs
Only well-maintained aircraft with experienced pilots will fly VVIPs, and every flight must use twin-engine planes with at least two crew members.
Pilots have to check helipads and airstrips a day before takeoff, while district/local authorities must issue landing permissions or no-objection certificates and provide or facilitate information on security, fire and rescue arrangements.
The goal: make sure everyone on board stays safe: no shortcuts allowed.