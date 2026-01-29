India's digital leap: Nearly 1 billion internet connections, but some new worries too
India's gone through a huge digital upgrade—since 2014, internet connections have almost quadrupled and are now close to a billion.
Thanks to 5G and BharatNet fiber, even remote villages are getting connected.
The Economic Survey 2025-26 says this has changed how people live, work, and connect across the country.
More smartphones, bigger digital economy—but watch out for screen time
By 2025, over 85% of Indian households own a smartphone, and the digital economy's share of national income is set to top 13%.
But there's a flip side: the report warns that too much screen time—especially for those aged 15 to 29—can hurt productivity, sleep, and social life.
Digital overload might make it harder to focus or even impact future job prospects.