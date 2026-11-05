India's draft removes CCSEA oversight, lets institutions self regulate experiments
India
India just dropped a draft of new lab animal rules that would let each institution oversee its own experiments, instead of having a national committee (CCSEA) in charge.
While the draft gives labs more freedom, this could open up loopholes and weaken protections for animals.
Indian in-house committees set severity unchecked
Under these changes, in-house committees, mostly made up of staff, could decide what counts as "mild" or "moderate" experiments without outside checks.
Some procedures causing less pain than a needle prick wouldn't be regulated at all.
This could lead to more cruelty in labs, with one saying the Draft Rules must be withdrawn.