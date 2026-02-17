India's drone revolution: Over 38,500 registered drones

India has hit a milestone with over 38,500 drones registered and nearly 40,000 certified remote pilots as of February 17, 2026. Backed by 240 training centers, drones are now part of everyday life—helping out in farming, land surveys, infrastructure checks, disaster response, and even deliveries.

Drones are mapping villages and empowering women Drones aren't just for cool aerial shots—they're helping map villages under the SVAMITVA Scheme and have already issued millions of property cards to rural households.

Plus, the Namo Drone Didi program is putting drones in the hands of women's groups for smarter crop monitoring and spraying.

Drone demand is on the rise India's drone market is growing fast: from a few thousand units in recent years to tens of thousands already by February 2026—thanks to a huge jump in demand across industries.