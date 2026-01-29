India's Economic Survey 2026 pushes for practical, homegrown AI

Why it matters for you

The plan includes an 'AI-OS' platform (kind of like UPI or Aadhaar) to make open-source AI tools and shared cloud space more accessible—especially for startups and researchers.

There's also talk of an AI Economic Council to guide responsible use and help people upskill through "Earn and Learn" programs.

But heads up: while India could benefit from global AI trade, the Survey warns of labour-market risks from AI and calls for calibrated adoption, skilling, and institutional support to manage impacts.

So it's a big opportunity—but one that needs careful handling.