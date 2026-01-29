India's Economic Survey 2026 pushes for practical, homegrown AI
India's latest Economic Survey is all about making AI work for us—without breaking the bank.
Instead of chasing flashy, expensive tech, the government wants to focus on real-world uses that fit our local needs.
Think: smart systems running on Indian hardware, tapping into our huge talent pool and diverse data.
Why it matters for you
The plan includes an 'AI-OS' platform (kind of like UPI or Aadhaar) to make open-source AI tools and shared cloud space more accessible—especially for startups and researchers.
There's also talk of an AI Economic Council to guide responsible use and help people upskill through "Earn and Learn" programs.
But heads up: while India could benefit from global AI trade, the Survey warns of labour-market risks from AI and calls for calibrated adoption, skilling, and institutional support to manage impacts.
So it's a big opportunity—but one that needs careful handling.