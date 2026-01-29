India's economic survey wants AI to go small (and public) India Jan 29, 2026

India's latest Economic Survey (2025-26), out today, says it's time to move from massive, power-hungry AI models to smaller, more practical ones that actually work for India.

The report points out that these mini AIs are a better fit for our limited resources—and suggests a national "AI-OS" platform so a broad set of stakeholders — startups, researchers, public agencies and developers — can access and build with shared datasets and compute infrastructure.