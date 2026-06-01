India's edible oils safe, C. Shikha cites imports and reserves
India
Good news: India's edible oil supply is safe for now.
At a Monday briefing, C. Shikha from the Department of Food and Public Distribution explained that steady imports, strong local production, existing reserves, and the upcoming peak season in exporting countries are keeping things stable.
India imports palm sunflower soybean oils
India continues to bring in palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, sunflower oil from Russia and Ukraine, and soybean oil from Brazil and Argentina.
These shipments use secure trade routes like the Strait of Malacca and the Indian Ocean, so even with global changes, India's edible oil stocks aren't at risk.