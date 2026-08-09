India's education minister resigned in July 2026 after huge protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party, with students from across the country joining, erupted over repeated exam cancelations and paper leaks.

The Cockroach Janta Party led the charge, calling out the government for mismanaging exams and putting extra pressure on students.

Shockingly, student suicides jumped 80% from 2014 to 2024, with failed exams being a major reason.