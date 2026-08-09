India's education minister resigns after cockroach Janta Party exam protests
India's education minister resigned in July 2026 after huge protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party, with students from across the country joining, erupted over repeated exam cancelations and paper leaks.
The Cockroach Janta Party led the charge, calling out the government for mismanaging exams and putting extra pressure on students.
Shockingly, student suicides jumped 80% from 2014 to 2024, with failed exams being a major reason.
Families demand reforms after NEET leaks
Many families say the minister quitting is only a start: they want real fixes to an education system they feel is broken.
Stories like Anshika Pandey's in Delhi, after the leaked NEET exam and resit announcement, and Pradeep Mahich's in Rajasthan, after the NEET paper leak and resit announcement, have made calls for reform even louder.
Students and parents are also frustrated by repeated exam cancelations, paper leaks, and syllabus changes.