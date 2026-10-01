India's electricity consumption rises 11.35% to 162.19 billion units
India
India's electricity use shot up 11.35% this September, reaching 162.19 billion units, mostly because increased cooling needs and higher air-conditioner usage were driven by humid weather.
That's a big leap from last year's numbers.
India's peak demand nears May record
Peak power demand also climbed to 269.06 gigawatts, just shy of May's all-time record.
With October expected to be warmer and drier than usual (plus festival season kicking in), experts think demand will stay steady for now.