India's electricity demand hits 252.07 gigawatts as heatwave persists
India
India just hit a new all-time high in electricity use, 252.07 gigawatts, thanks to an intense heatwave sweeping much of the country.
With temperatures soaring, many consumers are cranking up their ACs and coolers, and the Indian Meteorological Department says this extreme weather isn't letting up until at least Sunday.
Demand strains India's power infrastructure
This spike is a big jump from last June's numbers and, while it hasn't reached the 270 gigawatts the power ministry predicted for this summer, demand is still climbing.
All this puts serious pressure on India's power infrastructure, highlighting how tough it can be to keep up when the weather gets wild and cooling needs go through the roof.