India's electricity use up 1% FY26 as peak demand drops India Apr 17, 2026

India's electricity use barely budged in fiscal 2026, rising just 1%, the slowest in six years.

Cooler summers and heavy rains meant people simply didn't need to crank up their fans and air conditioners as much, leading to the first drop in peak power demand in at least two decades.

All that extra coal? It's piling up, since less energy was needed.