India's electricity use up 1% FY26 as peak demand drops
India
India's electricity use barely budged in fiscal 2026, rising just 1%, the slowest in six years.
Cooler summers and heavy rains meant people simply didn't need to crank up their fans and air conditioners as much, leading to the first drop in peak power demand in at least two decades.
All that extra coal? It's piling up, since less energy was needed.
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Anish Mandal from Deloitte South Asia pointed out that cooling needs have been a big reason for past spikes in demand, but with hotter days expected ahead, electricity use could bounce back soon.