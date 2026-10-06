India's eSanjeevani surpasses 500 million consultations by September 2026
India
India's eSanjeevani telemedicine service just hit a huge milestone: over 500 million online doctor consultations as of September 2026.
More than half the users were women, and about 40% were people aged 46 and older.
It's a big step for making health care more accessible, no matter where you live.
eSanjeevani links over 142,000 health centers
eSanjeevani now connects over 142,000 local health centers and about 19,500 medical hubs across the country.
Every day, around 2.5-3 lakh consultations get medical advice, with a record single-day high of 6,30,315 consultations.
The platform's growth shows how digital health care is helping reach even rural areas and moving India closer to universal health coverage.