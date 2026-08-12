India's ethanol supplies cross 800cr liter mark in ESY 2025-26
India
India just crossed a big milestone in its push for cleaner fuel: cumulative supplies have crossed the 800-crore-litre mark during ESY 2025-26.
July alone saw 930 million liters delivered, with grain-based sources making up most of it (76%), showing a steady rise from last month.
Sugarcane ethanol declines in July
Maize and extra grains from the Food Corporation of India each chipped in 300 million liters to July's total, making up most of the grain-based ethanol.
Damaged food grains added another boost, while sugarcane-based ethanol actually dropped compared to June.
The All India Distillers's Association says hitting this milestone highlights how fast the industry is growing and its role in helping India move toward greener energy.