India's farmland shrank while smarter farming boosted crop output

India's farmland has actually gotten a bit smaller over the past three years, dropping from 179.98 million hectares in 2022-23 to 179.43 million hectares in 2024-25.

Still, thanks to smarter farming and government support for growing more crops on the same land, overall crop output is way up.

The gross cropped area has jumped from 198.28 million hectares in 2014-15 to 225.19 million hectares in 2024-25.