India's Feb 10 2026 social media rules impose 2-hour/3-hour deadlines
On February 10, 2026, amendments were made in India's social media rules: social media platforms in India will need to remove flagged content, like nudity and impersonation, within just 2 hours.
Before this, they had a whole day.
For illegal stuff reported through official notices or court orders, the deadline drops from 36 hours to only 3.
India's 50L-user platforms must detect abuse
Platforms with over 50 lakh users in India now have to use automated tools to spot things like child abuse material and rape-related content.
Permitted AI-generated content must be clearly labeled and have traceable metadata so users can identify synthetically generated material, and illegal AI content (like non-consensual intimate images) has to be taken down fast.
If platforms don't follow these rules, they could lose legal protection and face prosecution.