India's fertilizer imports steady as 15 ships pass Hormuz

India sources fertilizers from 11 countries

India's been smart about sourcing fertilizers from 11 countries like Oman, Russia, and Nigeria, and also from Morocco and Saudi Arabia via the Red Sea.

On top of that, domestic production surpassed targets in Q1 FY27 (April-June 2026).

Right now, stocks cover over half of what the country needs for the year.

The ministry credits good planning and teamwork for keeping things running smoothly despite global price swings.