India's fertilizer imports steady as 15 ships pass Hormuz
India
Despite all the chaos in West Asia, India's fertilizer imports haven't missed a beat.
Fifteen ships loaded with urea, DAP, and sulfur have made it safely through the tricky Strait of Hormuz and are heading to Indian ports, so farmers won't have to worry about shortages.
India sources fertilizers from 11 countries
India's been smart about sourcing fertilizers from 11 countries like Oman, Russia, and Nigeria, and also from Morocco and Saudi Arabia via the Red Sea.
On top of that, domestic production surpassed targets in Q1 FY27 (April-June 2026).
Right now, stocks cover over half of what the country needs for the year.
The ministry credits good planning and teamwork for keeping things running smoothly despite global price swings.