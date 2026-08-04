India's FSSAI acts against major brands over misleading food claims
India's food safety watchdog (FSSAI) is taking tough action against some big brands for making claims that don't match up with the rules.
Over the past month, companies like Dabur India, Red Bull, Heritage Foods, and Cipzer Nutraceuticals have faced action, for reasons ranging from unverified absolute claims to alleged misbranding and misleading advertising.
FSSAI acts on multiple brands' labeling
On August 4, 2026, FSSAI stopped Dabur from selling products with unverified claims.
Heritage Foods was issued a notice for calling its paneer fresh when it didn't meet the criteria.
The word "Healthy" in the trademark "Healthy Happiness" was flagged for hinting at health benefits without proof.
Red Bull and other energy drinks were cited for misbranding in July, too.
According to FSSAI, it is serious about keeping labels honest so people know what they're really buying and will keep cracking down on misleading ads by big brands.