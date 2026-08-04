India's FSSAI acts against major brands over misleading food claims

On August 4, 2026, FSSAI stopped Dabur from selling products with unverified claims.

Heritage Foods was issued a notice for calling its paneer fresh when it didn't meet the criteria.

The word "Healthy" in the trademark "Healthy Happiness" was flagged for hinting at health benefits without proof.

Red Bull and other energy drinks were cited for misbranding in July, too.

According to FSSAI, it is serious about keeping labels honest so people know what they're really buying and will keep cracking down on misleading ads by big brands.