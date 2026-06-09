India's FSSAI warns against using newspapers to serve food
India
India's food safety regulator (FSSAI) is reminding everyone, especially street food vendors, not to use newspapers for serving or packing food.
This comes after a Mumbai vada pav seller was recently subject to enforcement action, and the reason is pretty serious: newspaper ink contains harmful chemicals like lead and cadmium that can leak into your snacks, especially when they're hot or oily.
Experts and FSSAI urge safe packaging
Experts say these toxic chemicals can mess with your nervous system and kidneys, plus newspapers can carry germs from handling.
To keep things safe, FSSAI wants all food businesses to switch to safer options like butter paper, banana leaves, bagasse containers, or certified packaging, so you get tasty food without the hidden health risks.