India's FSSAI warns against using newspapers to serve food India Jun 09, 2026

India's food safety regulator (FSSAI) is reminding everyone, especially street food vendors, not to use newspapers for serving or packing food.

This comes after a Mumbai vada pav seller was recently subject to enforcement action, and the reason is pretty serious: newspaper ink contains harmful chemicals like lead and cadmium that can leak into your snacks, especially when they're hot or oily.