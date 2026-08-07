India's fuel-cell train logs 2,492km on Jind-Sonipat pilot
India's hydrogen-powered train had covered 2,492km in commercial service on the Jind-Sonipat route since its launch on July 17.
This pilot is all about seeing if clean hydrogen technology can work across Indian Railways.
The pilot project, including the trainset and supporting infrastructure, cost 141 crore rupees, and the train runs on fuel cells, meaning it only releases water vapor and operates more quietly, helping reduce noise levels than diesel trains.
Indian Railways opens Jind hydrogen facility
Indian Railways has set up a special facility at Jind to produce and store hydrogen safely.
For now, the train keeps rolling between Jind and Sonipat.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says expanding to other routes will depend on resources and how well this pilot goes.
The project is also key for Indian Railways's big plans to cut carbon emissions and make travel greener in the future.