India's fuel-cell train logs 2,492km on Jind-Sonipat pilot

India's hydrogen-powered train had covered 2,492km in commercial service on the Jind-Sonipat route since its launch on July 17.

This pilot is all about seeing if clean hydrogen technology can work across Indian Railways.

The pilot project, including the trainset and supporting infrastructure, cost 141 crore rupees, and the train runs on fuel cells, meaning it only releases water vapor and operates more quietly, helping reduce noise levels than diesel trains.