India's Health Ministry approves biovigilance programme to strengthen safety monitoring

India's Health Ministry just gave the green light to a Biovigilance Programme of India.

This move, led by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), is all about keeping a closer eye on side effects from medicines and products used in organ and tissue transplants.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said the program will strengthen India's safety-monitoring framework alongside existing pharmacovigilance and medical-device vigilance programs.