India's Health Ministry approves biovigilance programme to strengthen safety monitoring
India's Health Ministry just gave the green light to a Biovigilance Programme of India.
This move, led by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), is all about keeping a closer eye on side effects from medicines and products used in organ and tissue transplants.
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said the program will strengthen India's safety-monitoring framework alongside existing pharmacovigilance and medical-device vigilance programs.
Biovigilance programme tracks donors and recipients
The program will track issues in both donors and recipients.
IPC Secretary-cum-Scientific Director Dr V Kalaiselvan shared that digital tools, like mobile apps and QR codes, are planned for primary health centers for easier reporting.
Plus, the IPC is pushing for less animal testing and smarter medicine use by teaming up with state pharmacy councils.