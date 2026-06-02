India's Health Ministry issues Ebola advisory for travelers from Africa India Jun 02, 2026

India's Health Ministry has put out an advisory after a rise in Ebola cases across some African countries.

While there are no cases here yet, travelers coming from affected regions are being asked to watch for symptoms like fever, headache, or unexplained bleeding within 21 days of arrival.

If you feel unwell, the advice is simple: self-isolate and let local health authorities know right away.