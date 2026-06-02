India's Health Ministry issues Ebola advisory for travelers from Africa
India
India's Health Ministry has put out an advisory after a rise in Ebola cases across some African countries.
While there are no cases here yet, travelers coming from affected regions are being asked to watch for symptoms like fever, headache, or unexplained bleeding within 21 days of arrival.
If you feel unwell, the advice is simple: self-isolate and let local health authorities know right away.
24/7 Ebola helpline at 1075
There's now a 24/7 helpline at 1075 for any questions about Ebola or what to do if you're worried.
The ministry is urging people who have traveled from or transited through an Ebola-affected country in the last 21 days and develop symptoms to stay alert and cooperate with health officials so risks can be managed quickly and calmly.